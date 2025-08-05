India condemns 'unjustified' US, EU pressure over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump listens as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., February 13, 2025. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry on Monday accused the United States and European Union of “targeting” the country over its imports of Russian oil, calling the pressure “unjustified” and vowing to safeguard national interests.

"The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable," said foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would raise tariffs on India for buying oil from Russia.

"Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."

It did not provide further details on the measures.

India became a major buyer of Russian oil, providing a much-needed export market for Moscow after it was cut off from traditional buyers in Europe because of the Ukraine war.

New Delhi saved itself billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow's coffers.

But India on Monday argued it "began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict".

It also noted that Washington at that time had "actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability."

It pointed to what it suggested were double standards of EU and US trade with Moscow.

"It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia," Jaiswal added.

"Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."

Jaiswal singled out examples of where deals were being done with Moscow.

"Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel and machinery and transport equipment," the statement added.

"Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals."

India, the world's most populous country, was one of the first major economies to engage the Trump administration in broader trade talks.

The United States is India's largest trading partner, with New Delhi shipping goods worth $87.4 billion in 2024.

India's protectionist trade policies, however, saw it run up a surplus of nearly $46 billion the same year.

On Monday, Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform that India was "buying massive amounts of Russian Oil" and selling it for "big profits."

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he wrote.

But he did not provide details on what tariff level he had in mind.

For now, an existing 10% US tariff on Indian products is expected to rise to 25% come Thursday.

Last month, the EU and Britain sought to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to halt the war in Ukraine by slashing a price cap meant to choke off revenues from key oil exports.