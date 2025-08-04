Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reveals her new career plans on social media

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has recently introduced her new career plans on social media.

The 34-year-old posted a series of photos of painted canvases under the name BlownBeauty Art, described as Blow Dryer Art. Abstract and Unique in a new TikTok account on August 3.

“Hi everyone, welcome to my new art page,” she began, revealing that she’s fond of painting for quite some time, but only now she’s got back into it.

Gypsy-Rose said, “I’m excited to share my creations with everyone.”

“Art is something that I think resonates with a lot of people, because, with abstract art, it doesn’t have to be perfect—and I’ve never been one of those girls that coloured inside the lines,” she reflected.

Therefore, Gypsy-Rose expressed her excitement for making “something special for everyone”.

“The hobby served as something to give her peace, and now she's looking forward to sharing that with others,” she pointed out.

Gypsy-Rose opened up that she would “love to create pieces for people to bring them joy and happiness in life”.

“We go through things that sometimes are really hard, so if we could find one thing that brings us peace and centres us inside our soul, then it’s worth doing and sharing,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Gypsy-Rose added, “I am more than happy to share my passion with you guys and I hope you like it!”