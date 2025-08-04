Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis enjoy date night at Backstreet Boys show

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher groove to Backstreet Boys at romantic date

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had a concert date at Backstreet Boys show for the band’s Into the Millennium residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The couple appeared to be passionately singing along and dancing to the boyband’s song, I Want It That Way, in fan-posted videos at the concert on Saturday, August 2.

Kunis, 41, and Kutcher, 47, packed on PDA as they danced together, waving their arms, in their suite. were spotted belting out the lyrics to each other while dramatically waving their arms around.

The Two and a Half Men star was seen keeping his hands on his wife’s face as they continued screaming the lyrics. The longtime couple also twinned with matching outfits for the date night.

“Ashton Kutcher and the ever-lovely Mila Kunis were behind us at the Backstreet Boys show at the Sphere tonight,” a fan wrote in the caption, alongside the couple’s video.

The caption continued, “They stole the show on this one with a little fun. They were both gracious to the crowd and fans around them. They were both gracious to the crowd and fans around them.”

Kutcher and Kunis took the vows in 2015 and have been together since 2012.