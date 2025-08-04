Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with new single: 'We are the People'

Zayn Malik shocked his fans by casually dropping a brand-new rap song, We Are the People, without a hint of warning

After teasing his debut rap single Fuchsia Sea weeks ago, fans were eagerly awaiting its release, but, the former One Direction star quietly posted a snippet of an entirely different track to his Instagram Stories.

The We Are the People music video features a pop-art aesthetic with artistic visuals, flashing lyrics, and brief silhouettes of Zayn.

Fans were left stunned by the unexpected release, feeling slightly blindsided as many had been counting down the days for Fuchsia Sea.

"Zayn catches me off guard this time, omg i nearly died," wrote one fan in the comments section, summing up the reaction of others.

This new single comes exactly a month after the Night Changes singer teased Fuchsia Sea on July 5 with a retro-themed snippet on Instagram, featuring the bold text "FUCHSIA SEA" and "COMING SOON" over visually rich, neon-drenched footage.

Zayn also posted the lyrics of his debut rap song to his Instagram Stories, which stirred quite a debate with one line that he rapped, "Cause I worked hard in a white band. And they still laughed at the Asian."