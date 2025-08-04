Martha Stewart teases 'surprise' for fans on 84th birthday

Martha Stewart just completed another year around the sun and instead of receiving gifts, she’s planning to give one.

Marking her 84th birthday on Sunday, August 3, the iconic businesswoman and lifestyle mogul celebrated the occasion with loved ones and a few low-key festivities.

Offering a sneak peek into her exciting day the Emmy Award-winning TV host took to her Instagram to share a photograph of herself with a plant , but it was her cryptic caption that really stole the spotlight.

Though the photo was adorable, the TV personality left her fans guessing what she is cooking, "A little birthday surprise today. And a bigger one for all of you tomorrow."

With no further clues, fans were curious about what the "bigger" surprise might be, a new product line, a show or a collaboration? No one knows for sure, but the anticipation is growing.

In addition to the mysterious tease, Martha gave followers a peek into her birthday celebration. She shared a sweet moment with her 14-year-old granddaughter, Jude Stewart, reposting a photo of the pair enjoying lunch at a seafood restaurant.

Moreover, she also offered a glimpse of the party vibes on her Instagram Stories, posting a shot of two cocktails with the two-word caption "Celebration Begins!!!!" written across the image.