Ozzy Osbourne’s son remembers late rocker and his eating habits

Jack Osbourne shares father Ozzy Osbourne's eating habits

Jack Osbourne is looking back on his childhood and sharing some lighthearted memories about his father, the late Ozzy Osbourne, especially when it comes to food.

Appearing on the U.K. cooking series Cooking with the Stars in an episode filmed before his father’s passing, Jack opened up about the family’s mealtime habits and Ozzy’s famously selective palate.

“I grew up on potato waffles until we moved to America,” Jack, now 39, said with a smile.

He recalled how life shifted for the Osbournes after they relocated from England to the United States when he was around 11. Meals, he said, mostly came in the form of takeout, unless the family had a professional chef at home. But even then, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the hired help, especially with Ozzy in the mix.

Jack joked that his father didn’t exactly make life easy for those in the kitchen.

“We would get take out all the time, apart from times when we had a chef,” he said, adding that Ozzy had a habit of growing tired of chefs quickly.

Describing his dad as a "picky eater," Jack explained, “He would suddenly decide, ‘No, I don't like it anymore,’ even though it's some amazing chef.”

These fond recollections come just weeks after Ozzy’s death on July 22 at the age of 76.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, the rock legend had performed his final Black Sabbath concert earlier in July. The Osbourne family has since been mourning his loss, with Jack joining his mother Sharon and sisters Aimee and Kelly in paying tribute to the icon at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench in Birmingham, England.

Though Jack has not yet spoken publicly about his father's passing, a source close to the family shared that they are planning a service that reflects Ozzy’s larger-than-life personality.

“They're planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest,” the insider revealed, adding that the family is deeply moved by the outpouring of love from fans around the world.

“They're very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed,” the source said.

Jack’s recollection, though made before the tragic loss, serves as a touching and personal glimpse into the rock legend’s life beyond the stage, full of quirks, family love, and a surprisingly fussy taste in food.