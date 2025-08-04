Jenna Ortega taught Fred Armisen something on ‘Wednesday’

Fred Armisen gushes over Jenna Ortega

Fred Armisen is praising Jenna Ortega after learning an acting lesson while working together on Wednesday Season 2.

The actor, who portrays Uncle Fester on the hit Netflix series, shared with PEOPLE at the Part One premiere in London on July 30 how Ortega’s dedication had a lasting impact on his own approach.

Armisen, 58, was impressed by how Ortega stays deeply engaged with the script.

“She keeps track of the script in this way that she understands the logic of her character,” he shared. Her thoughtful preparation pushed him to elevate his own performance.

“She’s very meticulous, and it makes me want to be more like her,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘No, I gotta … pay attention.’”

Their collaboration led to plenty of memorable moments on set. One standout was a scene filmed in a fake rainstorm at the asylum, a moment Armisen says truly made him feel like he was stepping into a TV show.

“It just makes me feel like if I was a little kid watching myself, I’d be like, ‘Wow, I'm really on a TV show.’”

Armisen’s admiration echoes sentiments shared by other castmates.

Steve Buscemi, who appears in Season 2, previously called Ortega “the best” while speaking with PEOPLE at a recent charity event in New York.

Meanwhile, Christina Ricci, who originally played Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Addams Family films and appeared in Season 1 of the Netflix series, also praised Ortega’s performance, telling Variety in 2022, “Jenna is incredible.”

Known for her intense focus and clear sense of character logic, Ortega clearly inspires her colleagues to amplify their own craft.

Now, with Wednesday Season 2, Part One available on Netflix, fans can look forward not only to Ortega’s performance but to seeing how her commitment influences the ensemble cast around her.