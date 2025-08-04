Rita Ora adds star power to Love Is Blind UK soundtrack

Rita Ora recorded a new song for the upcoming season of Love Is Blind UK.

The 34 year old singer created a track called Joy for the second series of the hit Netflix show.

A source told The Sun’s Bizarre column that Rita “loves love” and was quick to say yes when asked to record something for the show.

Joy was not part of her next album but she wanted to work on it as a small side project.

According to the insider, the song would appear on the show and be released for streaming, but there were no plans for a music video or radio push.

"Joy is very much a mini side-project rather than being part of the new album.

"The song will be used on the show and be available to stream but there are no plans for a video or to send it to radio."

Recently Rita spoke about wanting to “celebrate [her] sexuality” in her upcoming music. However, she released a single called Heat in June which she described as a preview of what listeners could expect from her future work.

The singer explained that the new music focused on being straightforward and stripping back production to let the message shine.

Heat was co written by Troye Sivan and Rita shared that she felt connected to him because of how he embraces his sexuality, saying that his confidence inspired her to express her own womanhood and reclaim her sense of self through music.