How Oasis reunion celebration turned into night of disaster?

Oasis’ long awaited reunion concert at Wembley Stadium turned heartbreaking on Saturday night when a man in his 40s lost his life after a fall.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the tragedy, saying, “A man aged in his 40s was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Authorities are now searching for witnesses after a man in his 40s fell to his death during Oasis’ Wembley Stadium concert on Saturday night.

Officers have urged, saying: “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage. If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101.”

Oasis, who reunited earlier this summer after Noel and Liam Gallagher settled their long running feud, expressed their grief in a heartfelt message. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Wembley Stadium also shared their sorrow, stating, “Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

Despite the devastating news, the band confirmed that their Sunday night concert at the stadium would go ahead as planned.

However, Oasis kicked off their Oasis Live ‘25 tour in July and are set to perform in Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the United States before returning to Wembley later in September.

The venue, with its capacity of 90,000, had been filled with fans celebrating the iconic group’s reunion. What was meant to be a night of joy ended with shock and sadness for many who attended.