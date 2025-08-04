Oasis concert: Man dies, band reacts

Oasis band sees death during concert

Oasis sees an accident, a tragic moment cast a shadow over what was meant to be a night of celebration, as the band performed for a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, August 2.

During the energetic set led by Liam and Noel Gallagher, a man in his 40s died at the venue, according to reports from The Independent and the BBC.

Authorities say the man sustained injuries consistent with a fall.

Emergency services, including medics, police, and the London Ambulance Service, responded quickly to the scene around 10:19 p.m. local time. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone who attended the concert to check their videos and photos for potential evidence that might help with the investigation.

“The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” police said, according to The Independent.

In a heartfelt statement shared with PEOPLE, Oasis responded to the news, saying, “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Wembley Stadium also issued a statement, confirming the man’s family has been informed and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts go out to his family,” the venue said via the BBC.

Despite the tragedy, the concert on August 3 will go ahead as scheduled. It marks the fifth performance in a series of seven sold-out shows the band is playing at the iconic venue for their much-anticipated reunion tour.

Oasis is set to return to Wembley for additional dates on September 27 and 28.

Fans attending future shows are expected to arrive with mixed emotions, excitement for the music, but also the heavy memory of the life lost amid the celebration.