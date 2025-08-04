Molly Mae Hague checks into resort loved by Jennifer Lopez for seventh vacation

Molly Mae Hague's holiday count hits seven amid backlash over 'no fun' comment

Molly Mae Hague is now on her 7th luxury getaway of the year despite, previously being criticised for claiming her summer has been 'no fun.'

The multimillionaire Love Island star, recently shared glimpses of her lavish £2,000 per night holiday in Turkey, where she is vacationing with fiance Tommy Fury and their daughter Bambi.

It's worth noting that so far this summer, Molly has enjoyed first class trips to Dubai, Paris, Saint Tropez and even attended Wimbledon's Centre Court, where she received VIP treatment after being invited by tournament sponsor Evian.

Now, Molly has jetted off once again- this time to the luxurious 5-star Regnum The Crown hotel, described as being carefully curated to deliver a true family holiday without compromise.'

The TV personality, has been sharing highlights from the trip on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into their family time at the hotel's water attraction, Aqualantis.

The family appears to be thoroughly enjoying their time at the celebrity hotspot a destination where Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday.

Other A-list visitors to the hotel group include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her actor husband Jason Statham, as well as Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo and Tom Jones.