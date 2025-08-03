King Charles, Princess Kate 'likely' to honour Meghan Markle's 44th birthday

King Charles and the Princess of Waless will likely wish Meghan and even send her a gift

Meghan Markle might not be on speaking terms with her husband Prince Harry’s family, but she can still expect to be treated to the royal family’s generosity on her 44th birthday.

Despite her strained ties with the Firm, the Duchess of Sussex could still receive birthday wishes and possibly even a gift from senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Princess of Wales, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold.

Speaking to Heart Bingo via Express, Harrold said the family’s sense of decorum may outweigh past tensions.

“As far as the Royal Family congratulating or wishing a happy birthday, I believe the King and Queen will wish her a happy birthday,” Harrold said. “I think Catherine as well, but Catherine might do it on behalf of her and William.”

Though Meghan and Kate’s relationship has long been under scrutiny — most notably after the 2018 bridesmaid dress fallout — Harrold believes civility will prevail. “I still think gifts do get exchanged,” he said. “Because the thing with the Royal Family is that when it comes to politeness and manners, they are the top of the game.”

As for her plans, Meghan is expected to celebrate privately with Prince Harry and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

The Sussexes were already spotted enjoying a California beach day with Prince Archie on the weekend before Meghan’s birthday on Monday, August 4.