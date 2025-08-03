Gracie Abrams pays tribute to Chappell Roan with new update

Chappell Roan’s music earns appreciation from Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams, like all of Chappell Roan fans, loved her newly released track, The Subway, after its much-anticipated release.

The 25-year-old popstar took to Instagram and gave a shout out to Roan, as she shared a screenshot of herself streaming the hit track on her Stories.

The That’s So True hitmaker wrote, “Perfect,” in the caption and tagged the Good Luck, Babe! songstress.

Abrams’ fans agreed as they shared their opinions on an X discussion post, with one writing, “When sad girls support sad girls, you know it’s a certified cry-along.”

Another added, “She knows what a good song is.”

While a third chimed in, “we love a supportive sista” and “queen supporting queen.”

“That’s such a perfect pick. Gracie knows what’s up,” echoed another.

This comes after the Grammy winner’s latest release debuted at No.1 on both US and a Global Spotify charts after only one day of its release with 8.351 million streams worldwide.

The Subway became Roan’s biggest and highest debut on both the charts, as well as the biggest Female debut on Spotify in 2025, surpassing Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild.