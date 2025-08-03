Harry Styles shows off his Italian style with designer Kim Mupangilai

Harry Styles moves on after making headlines with Ella Kenny

Harry Styles was recently spotted enjoying a getaway in Italy with designer Kim Mupangilai, just weeks after he was seen locking lips with Ella Kenny at Glastonbury.

The 31-year-old singer and former One Direction member was seen showing the Belgian-Congolese designer around his favourite spots in Vatican City and Italy.

Additionally, the duo was seen strolling through the back streets of Rome, carrying a bottle of wine.

According to The Sun, the As It Was hitmaker wore a white T-shirt layered with a blue button-down shirt.

A source close to the singer told the outlet, “Harry loves nothing more than showing people his favourite spots in Italy. He also loves art and Kim has been a great source of inspiration.

This visit to Italy comes shortly after the Eternals actor was spotted locking lips with Ella Kenny at Glastonbury.

Another source close to the situation opened up to The Sun, “Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a k**s on the dancefloor. They had a good time in the moment but it doesn’t mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a song. But she seems like a normal, down-to-earth girl which is different from some of the big stars he’s dated before.”

For the unversed, Styles was last seen engaging in PDA with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo in 2023.