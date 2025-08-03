Prince Harry gives up special honour for Prince William

Prince Harry received sad news as his estranged brother, Prince William, is set to take over a special role.

For the unversed, the royal brothers' close pal Hugh Grosvenor welcomed his first child with wife Olivia Grace Henson, and there are speculations that the Prince of Wales might be asked to become the little one's godfather.

Jennie Bond, a royal expert, told The Mirror that Harry's absence from the lives of his UK friends will be beneficial for William.

Hugh was good friends with both William and Harry, but, since the brothers’ dramatic rift, the Duke of Westminster has had to navigate a tricky path," she said.

Jennie recalled, "And it seems he has largely sided with William, (at least in public). It was William who was invited to the big wedding; he was an usher, and William who stood alongside Hugh and his new wife, Olivia, cheering on Aston Villa in their exciting Champions League quarter final."

The royal commentator shared that Prince William could play a special role in the life of the couple’s newborn daughter, leaving Harry 'sad.'

"These awkward decisions are made slightly easier by the fact that Harry lives so far away, with no prospect of ever moving back to the UK. And that’s not the ideal way to carry out any godparenting duties," Jennie said.