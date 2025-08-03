Prince Harry receives final verdict on Meghan’s role in royal family

Prince Harry is seemingly caught in a major dilemma as he received a final verdict about his wife Meghan Markle’s position amid peace talks with his father King Charles.

Following a secret peace summit between King’s secretary and two of the Sussexes’s top aides, there has reportedly been correspondence between Buckingham Palace and Montecito.

While there are discussions about what it means for Harry’s return to the royal family, Meghan’s prospects are not much optimistic.

Courtiers had the Palace are still in disbelief over why the King’s younger son would abandon his royal life and move, per Emily Ferguson, Royal Editor at Express UK.

“They just don’t trust her,” the insider said of the royal family’s views about the Duchess of Sussex.

The expert shared that there is no chance of Harry’s return if Meghan is part and parcel of the deal. She noted that that the feud will not go on for years but only that “any family reunions will have to be a solo affair”.

Meghan “wouldn’t be welcome”. The royal family “fears” that the former Suits actress will “use it as material for her ventures, whether that be her Instagram feed, cooking show, podcast, or interviews”.

Prince Harry has reportedly offered to share his diary engagements with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace in show of good faith and avoid further clashes in the media.

If a truce is to be called Meghan has “has no part to play”. Harry has covered that up with the “perfect get-out clause” that “it’s not safe for his wife or children to set foot in the UK”.

Meghan is “more than happy to stay” in their Montecito mansion as there is “no love lost”.

It remains to be seen what conclusion comes out of the ongoing peace talks.