King Charles celebrates royal birthday that Meghan Markle shares

King Charles marked a meaningful royal birthday this weekend — the same one Meghan Markle happens to share.

On Saturday, July 2, the monarch attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness, Scotland, an event originally launched in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother’s 70th birthday.

The Queen Mother, Charles’s beloved grandmother, was born on August 4, i.e., the same date on which Meghan turns 44 this year.

For her own birthday weekend, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted enjoying a beach day in California, joined by her husband Prince Harry and their 6-year-old son, Prince Archie.

Meanwhile, Charles is currently in Scotland for the royal family’s annual Balmoral Castle summer retreat.

Dressed in a traditional kilt, King Charles appeared in good spirits as he waved to crowds, sipped whisky, and met with competitors.

While his wife Queen Camilla did not accompany him, the King was joined by his “very special” cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her son, Samuel, who brought along his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian.

Charles also recently highlighted his close bond with Lady Sarah during a speech at St James’s Palace, held to mark 25 years of the Royal Drawing School, which he co-founded with artist Catherine Goodman.

“I can’t resist saying a few very small words because above all, I wanted to pay a very special tribute to darling Catherine who, can you believe it, it all goes back really to when my very special cousin, Sarah, and Catherine were young 18-year-old students at Camberwell School of Art and used to come bouncing into my room. I remember that was where it all started,” he recalled.