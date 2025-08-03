David and Victoria Beckham serve sunshine as family rift rumours linger

David and Victoria Beckham pack on the PDA during Côte d’Azur getaway

David and Victoria Beckham are proving, once again, why they’re considered the ultimate relationship goals.

While social media can often paint an overly perfect picture, their latest holiday snaps suggest the couple’s bond is just as strong away from the spotlight.

Yesterday, the parents of four were spotted sharing a tender moment aboard their £16 million yacht off the sun-drenched coast of the Côte d’Azur.

Photographs showed the pair wrapped in a lingering embrace on the deck, leaning in for a close conversation as the waves lapped gently below.

Earlier, David appeared completely at ease, lounging in the Mediterranean sunshine with a book in hand.

Meanwhile, Victoria, dressed in shorts and a sports bra, looked as though she had either just completed or was gearing up for a workout.

The couple have been enjoying their French Riviera escape with three of their four children, soaking up precious family time despite the notable absence of their eldest son, Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted enjoying a lavish getaway with wife Nicola Peltz and her family shortly before his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, arrived in the French Riviera resort.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz soak up the sun.

Nicola shared a stream of glamorous holiday snaps on Instagram, prompting speculation among followers about her and Brooklyn’s current relationship with the Beckham family.

“Very beautiful young lady, but do you know what would be even more beautiful…making up with family! We all need our family,” one fan wrote.

Another defended the couple, saying, “Keep strong and prioritising your lovely husband and marriage, beautiful Nicola! The parasocial hate and vitriol against you and Brooklyn is absolutely insane. All the best.”