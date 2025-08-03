American Eagle defends Sydney Sweeney Jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney drew backlash for American Eagle ‘Great Jeans’ ad

American Eagle has intervened into the matter as Sydney Sweeney bears the brunt for modelling in the brand’s recent jeans ad campaign.

Since the release of the ad, the company has been called out for promoting eugenics.

The critics attacked the ad for oversexualization and perceived racial undertones. The criticism included backlash on the ad for spreading historical propaganda that promoted genetic superiority.

However, American Eagle broke silence and took to Instagram to release a statement explaining the ad.

"‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ is and always was about the jeans," the August 1 statement read. "Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Anyone But You alum has kept mum about the controversy trying to navigate through the trolls.

The 27-year-old has stuck to her usual social media activity involving her pups and other aspects of her personal life.

In response to the arising conversation surrounding the ad, even the Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote on X (formerly Twitter) July 29, “Cancel culture run amok.”

For the unversed, even celebrities including Lizzo and Doja Cat parodied the ad and shared memes related to the ongoing controversy.