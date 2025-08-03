Jennifer Aniston's comments on fame spark controversy

Jennifer Aniston has found herself at the center of a heated debate after expressing her views on the changing landscape of fame in Hollywood.

In a 2022 interview with Sebastian Stan for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Aniston lamented the current state of celebrity culture, stating, "People are becoming famous for doing nothing." She specifically mentioned Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky as examples.

The Friends star's comments quickly went viral, prompting a strong reaction from many who felt she was out of touch with the modern entertainment industry.

Critics pointed out that Aniston herself benefited from nepotism, being the daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. Some social media users accused her of being privileged and ignorant of the opportunities she had.

One user tweeted, "Jennifer Aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actor's job. Right."

Another user chimed in, "Jennifer Aniston's parents were both millionaire actors embedded in the film industry. Their connections allowed for Aniston to have the career she has."

Some critics also accused her of benefiting from white privilege and pointed out the lack of diversity in her hit show Friends.

The actress's comments have sparked a wider discussion about the nature of fame and the entertainment industry. While some agree with her sentiments, others see the current state of celebrity culture as a reflection of changing times and opportunities.

As one user put it, "People are so angry that the industry is more diverse, more inclusive of people from all backgrounds."