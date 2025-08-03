Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz Beckham say 'I do' again amid family tensions

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have reaffirmed their love for each other by renewing their wedding vows in a romantic ceremony held on August 2.

According to People magazine, the event was about "honoring the love and commitment they've built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever."

The couple's journey began in October 2019 when they first started dating. They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020, and seven months later, Brooklyn proposed to Nicola.

The couple tied the knot on April 9, 2022, in an elegant black-tie wedding at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The celebration lasted for several days and was attended by their famous families, including Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn's siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, and Nicola's seven siblings.

Despite their renewed commitment, the couple has been in the news recently for rumoured tensions between Nicola, Brooklyn, and his parents.

The pair notably skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday party in London, sparking speculation about family drama. A source revealed that there were "tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family."

However, Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be stronger than ever, as evident from their sweet anniversary messages. In April, Brooklyn sent Nicola a bouquet of pink roses with a heartfelt note, "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second x you make me a better man and I couldn't ask for a better partner x you are my soul and my rock x I love you so much Nicola xx Love brooklyn xxxxxxx."

Nicola reposted the message, thanking her husband for the blooms and writing, "I love love letters so much."