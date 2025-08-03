King Charles appears unfazed as Prince Andrew dragged in new trouble

King Charles seemed to have left his disgraced brother Prince Andrew to his own devices as the Duke of York finds himself in the headlines once again.

New revelations were made about the perverse conversations and the never-before-revealed details behind Andrew’s infamous scandal with Jeffery Epstein. Andrew’s win against his brother, the king, about keeping the Royal Lodge was short-lived as he now faces scrutiny once again.

In the meantime, Charles seems absolutely unbothered as he broke cover for the first time since his shamed brother was dragged back into scandal once again.

The monarch is currently in Scotland for his summer break at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Saturday, he was seen in high spirits as he made an appearance at the annual Mey Highland Games.

The Scottish event is a highlight in the royal family’s calendar and Charles has been a regular attendee at the games. Dressed in a traditional tartan kilt and an carrying an ornamental walking stick, Charles wore a huge smile throughout the event.

In photos obtained by Hello! magazine, the king was seen shaking hands and greeting members of the public who were in attendance. Before the games kicked off, he gladly visited the vendors set up for the festivities.

During the games, Charles, who is still undergoing his cancer treatment, enjoyed a glass of drink to unwind.

This outing came just as biographer Andrew Lownie released his book about Andrew’s life, in which some shocking details were laid bare about his scandals. Moreover, Andrew has also been urged to face court and finally “testify” Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly included him among “100 men” she discussed in a jailhouse meeting with the Department of Justice.

US lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Epstein victims, has challenged Andrew to cooperate and appear before Congress, noting that he “shouldn’t be in fear if he did nothing wrong”.