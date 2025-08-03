Orlando Bloom steps back from Katy Perry’s bitter court fight

Orlando Bloom was officially cleared from testifying in Katy Perry’s ongoing legal dispute over her 15 million dollar property.

The 48 year old actor, who recently ended his relationship with the pop star, would not be questioned or appear in court for the upcoming trial, according to Us Weekly.

The property at the center of the case was bought by Katy in 2020 from businessman Carl Westcott.

Not long after, he attempted to undo the sale, claiming he was under the influence of painkillers when he signed the agreement.

Westcott later filed a lawsuit against Bernie Gudvi, Katy’s business manager, saying that the deal was not legally binding.

Katy’s legal team rejected that claim from the start and confirmed she officially took ownership of the home in 2024.

Despite this, Westcott pushed forward and his lawyers requested to question Orlando Bloom, suggesting he could provide important details. The court denied the request, stating that any information needed from him could be gathered through other means.

This came just weeks after Katy and Orlando revealed they had broken up in July. The pair had been engaged since 2019 and share a daughter together.

Their representatives shared in a statement that the two have been working on adjusting their relationship to focus fully on co parenting.

However, the statement added that they would still be seen together as family and that their daughter’s happiness would always remain their priority.

Meanwhile, Katy has been linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two were spotted together in Montreal, which sparked talk about a possible romance.