Katy Perry finds unexpected bond with Justin Trudeau post-splits

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau reconnect following personal breakups

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have levelled up their rumoured relationship after reaching a common ground.

The pair, who have been spending time together in Montreal — with the former Canadian prime minister going out of his way for Perry’s concert — reportedly have a lot in common.

An insider close to the pair opened up to People magazine about their current whereabouts and status.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, the insider claimed, "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

Katy, who recently stepped away from her engagement to Orlando Bloom, has reportedly discovered a potential liking for Justin, who also shares a passion for music.

In addition, the source explained why the two are likely to find solace in each other’s presence in the long term, "Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has got more difficult."

For the unversed, Perry announced her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom in July, while Justin separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.