Olivia Rodrigo dazzles in diamond corset during ‘show-stopping’ Lollapalooza set

Olivia Rodrigo turns heads with her Lollapalooza Festival performance

Olivia Rodrigo recently set the stage on fire during her electrifying appearance at the Lollapalooza Festival.

The 22-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her debut single drivers license in 2021, sparked online buzz with her striking look at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

In a viral image, the déjà vu hitmaker was seen wearing a sparkling silver diamond corset and a matching mini skirt, paired with sheer fishnet tights as she grooved in front of the crowd.

She accessorised her glamorous outfit with knee-high black leather lace-up Dr Martens and silver rings.

During her high-octane performance on Friday, August 1, the happier singer thrilled fans with hits including Jealousy, Jealousy, Drivers License, Vampire, and Traitor.

This show-stopping set show comes on the heels of the get him back! hitmaker hanging out with musician Conan Gray and friends in Notting Hill last month.

It is pertinent to mention that Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park, Chicago.

For the unversed, the good 4 u singer recently wrapped up her GUTS world tour, in support of her album GUTS, with stops across Asia, Europe, and North America.