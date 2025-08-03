Olivia Rodrigo shocks Lollapalooza crowd with surprise Weezer act

Olivia Rodrigo shocks Lollapalooza crowd by surprise Weezer performance

Olivia Rodrigo surprised her fans by inviting Weezers on stage at the Lollapalooza festival.

The performance took place towards the end of her headline set on August 1.

The Déjà vu singer experienced a full circle moment as she told the crowd that Weezer was the band who headlined the first concert she attended as a fan.

Rivers Cuomo and the rest of the band then joined her onstage for two of their biggest tracks Buddy Holly and Say It Ain’t So. Rodrigo joined, playing guitar and harmonising alongside Cuomo.

It’s not the first surprise guest Rodrigo has brought out this summer. In June, during her headline slot at Governors Ball, she brought out David Byrne for a rendition of Talking Heads' 1983 hit Burning Down the House.

Then, she surprised fans at her BST Hyde Park headline gig by bringing out Ed Sheeran to perform The A Team.

Days later, it was The Cure frontman Robert Smith who appeared onstage with Rodrigo at Glastonbury to perform the band’s classic tracks Friday I’m In Love and Just Like Heaven.

Rodrigo is now headed to Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal on August 3 and then Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 9.