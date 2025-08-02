Princess Eugenie hosts special guests amid King Charles, Harry peace talks

Princess Eugenie, who holds a close relationship with her uncle King Charles and a continues to share a bond with cousin Prince Harry, had special guests arrive at her Portugal home during the summer break.

The royal family is currently on break from duties as most of the senior members take this time to unwind at the Scottish Palace in Balmoral. Meanwhile, Eugenie is now visiting her summer abode with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, along with their two children.

On Friday, it was revealed that Eugenie has also been hosting some famous friends during her time off. British singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda – who share two children Theodora and Beau – were seen having fun soaking up the Portuguese sun at the beach with Eugenie and the family.

Eugenie and Ayda are very close friends. Ayda and Robbie’s eldest daughter was a flower girl at Eugenie’s wedding. The musician also seems to have good ties with Harry as he mentioned in an interview that he met him a few times and praised the Duke of Sussex as an “amazing character and an amazing person and lots of fun”.

Ayda shared a carousel post in which she was seen posing next to the 35-year-old royal in front of an iron wrought gate. There was also a selfie of Eugenie, Ayda and Robbie.

While Eugenie enjoyed the beach with friends in Portugal, miles away, her cousin Harry was also enjoyed the California beach with wife Meghan Markle and six-year-old son Prince Archie. Per TMZ, Archie was learning to surf while Princess Lilibet, four, was not seen with the family. It’s possible that the couple were only present to bring Archie for his lessons.

The update comes as there are peace talks taking place between Montecito and Buckingham Palace to finally call a truce after a years-long rift. Last month, a secret peace summit was held between the top aides of the two camps to reach an agreement of sorts.

According to report, Harry had offered to share his diary engagements with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace to avoid any further clashes and as a show of trust – a first step towards a possible reconciliation.