Prince William, royal family's surprising decision sparks reactions

Royal family leaves national heroes disappointed with their decision

The royal family has allegedly left the national heroes 'disappointed' with their decision to not join them in celebration at Buckingham Palace.

According to a report, the Football Association (FA) thought the Prince of Wales would greet England as the Lioness celebrated their triumph at Euro 2025.

The incredible moment, which brought the nation together, was missed by Prince William. The Lionesses beat Spain on penalties after a 1-1 draw to retain their European Championship title, three years after overcoming Germany at Wembley.

Thousands of fans packed out the streets of London to welcome Sarina Wiegman and her trophy-winning stars home. The bus travelled down The Mall, which is the street adjacent to the Palace.

Prince William, who was in attendance on Sunday as England overcame Spain in Switzerland as the FA patron, was expected to cheer on the triumphant with his presence during the celebrations, but he was reportedly enjoying his family holiday in Greece.

Meanwhile, the monarch supposedly wouldn't fly down from his annual fortnight at the Castle of Mey - while Princess Anne was also in Scotland. Furthermore, other working royals were unavailable on the day.

A royal insider revealed the reason why the royals avoided stealing the show, saying: "William and other royals deliberately remained away from Lionesses celebration as they wanted the triamphants to get all attention and spotlight for their sensational achievement."

They added: "The royal family decided the Palace to be a backdrop, rather than in the spotlight."

The Lionesses have made history with Sunday's victory, with Wiegman's team becoming the first England side in history to retain a trophy.