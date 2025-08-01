Princess Anne’s son engaged to Harriet Sperling after one year of dating

Peter Phillips debuted his relationship with the paediatrician and freelance writer in 2024

Royal wedding bells will soon be ringing as Princess Anne’s son confirms his engagement.

Hello! Magazine confirmed on Friday, August 1 that Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are preparing to walk down the aisle after just a year of dating. The announcement was accompanied by photos showcasing Sperling’s sparkling engagement ring.

But so far, there’s no date set for the wedding.

It will mark Peter’s second wedding following his 2021 divorce from Autumn Kelly, with whom he shares two daughters, Savannah and Isla.

Anne’s brother King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of the happy news.

Phillips began dating Sperling, who is an NHS paediatrician and freelance writer, after meeting her at a sporting event in 2024. She quickly became a familiar face at royal functions, debuting at the Badminton Horse Trials, then joining the royal procession at Royal Ascot, where she was even spotted sipping champagne with the King and Queen.

“The signs that this was serious have been there for some time,” said Hello!’s royal editor Emily Nash. “Seeing Harriet taking part in the royal procession at Royal Ascot this year convinced many royal watchers an engagement was on the cards.”