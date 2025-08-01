Kim Zolciak confirms new romance amid ongoing divorce drama

Kim Zolciak, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, has confirmed that she's moved on from her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 31, Zolciak revealed that she's been seeing someone special, whom she met through a friend.

"Finally. He's just great," she gushed, adding that she's been focusing on herself and her kids for the past 20 months before meeting her new beau.

Zolciak and Biermann's relationship ended in May 2023, after more than a decade together. The pair filed paperwork to end their marriage, citing April 30 as their separation date. Two years later, their divorce is still ongoing, with Zolciak expressing frustration over the lack of communication with Biermann regarding their children.

"It's still in process," she said, adding that she'd prefer to communicate more regarding their kids, but "it's just not there right now."

Zolciak and Biermann share four children: Kroy "KJ" Jr, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. Their daughter Ariana, 23, recently spoke about her parents' "long divorce," saying it's been "two and a half f***ing years, and it's still not even almost done."

Ariana also advised her mom to take things slow in her new relationship, saying, "Don't get anything serious yet."

Despite the ongoing drama, Zolciak seems to be embracing her new chapter. She's been prioritizing her kids and her work, and now, she's found someone special.

When asked about her new beau, Zolciak confirmed that he's "age-appropriate" and not a former athlete, unlike her ex-husband. "I'm just happy. I have my kids, I'm in my new house, I'm working," she said