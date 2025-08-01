King Charles prepares to close historic royal retreat

King Charles to retreat to Balmoral as castle closes to public for summer

King Charles III is preparing to return to his beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, with the royal residence set to close its doors to visitors later this month.

Since April 1, the estate has welcomed the public, offering rare glimpses inside the historic royal retreat.

But with the King’s annual summer holiday fast approaching, the castle will soon transition from tourist attraction back to private sanctuary.

On 10 August, Balmoral will officially shut to the public, ensuring the Royal Family can enjoy their summer in privacy at the much-loved residence once cherished by Queen Elizabeth II.

Visitors still have time to experience Balmoral Castle before its gates close for the summer, with the historic estate offering a glimpse into royal life until 10 August.

Guests can explore the castle’s famed ballroom—currently home to a special exhibition—as well as wander through its sweeping gardens.

In recent years, Balmoral has expanded its visitor offerings with guided tours and interactive experiences, giving the public a closer look at its rich royal heritage.

Before the season ends, the estate will host two special events: a family fun day and an open-air cinema screening on Saturday, August 2.

For the Royal Family, however, Balmoral has always been more than a tourist attraction. The Aberdeenshire retreat was Queen Elizabeth II’s cherished sanctuary, where she spent her late summers surrounded by tranquility.

It was also at Balmoral that the late monarch passed away in September 2022, bringing her historic 70-year reign to a close.

Now, King Charles III is set to continue that tradition, retreating to Balmoral for his own late summer stay—ensuring the estate remains the beating heart of the Royal Family’s life in Scotland.