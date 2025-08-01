Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton receives delightful news

Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton has received green light to fulfil her dream after King Charles granted more authority to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Pippa, who's very close to the future queen, has been granted planning permission to open a nursery at Bucklebury Farm, the 70-acre estate she and her husband James Matthews bought in 2020.

The 41-year-old plans to welcome children aged between nine months and five years to the facility, which will be built on the grounds of the West Berkshire attraction.

Pippa and James bought the property for £1.5million with a long-term vision to expand it as a family-friendly destination.

The local council has now approved the nursery plans, explaining that the development will provide “strong social benefits,” according to the Mail.

“There is a local shortage of early years places,” the council noted.

The new facility will help fill the gap in childcare provision across the area.

The nursery will form part of the farm’s growing portfolio, which already includes animal enclosures, a café, and popular play areas. The place is designed to focus on nature-based learning and outdoor play.

The couple are not based at the farm itself. They live a few miles away in a £15million Georgian manor house, which they purchased in 2022.

While the new nursery is primarily aimed at addressing a local need, it may also bring a few light-hearted moments for parents dropping off their children.

It comes amid reports that Kate and William are being empowered by the King as the monarch aims to limit his involvement in significant royal duties in order to focus on his medical treatment.