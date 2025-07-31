Tim McGraw looks unrecognizable with hair transformation

Tim McGraw stuns fans with new look

Tim McGraw turned heads as he debuted his new look in his recent sighting.

The 58-year-old ditched his previous hairstyle and shaved his head bald stunning his fans as he walked down the streets in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer famous for his oversized cowboy hats also displayed bodily transformation. He was pictured with a ripped physique in a T-shirt and cargo pants.

He accessorized his look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

While his head is bald now, his signature salt and pepper beard still stays there.

As per E! News, previously too McGraw had shocked fans when he had not worn his typical cowboy hat. Instead, he had exposed his cropped dark brown tresses.

The past appearance involved his wife Faith Hill with whom he walked down the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Beatles '64 documentary.

Though the departure from his usual look was short-lived as he returned to it during his summer trip to Europe alongside his wife of 28 years.

Recently, McGraw underwent a back surgery following which he had to use a cane while walking.

For the unversed, the American country singer has multiple accolades to his name including Grammy Awards, People’s Choice Awards etc.

The artist has numerous music albums as part of his music credits: Here on Earth, The Rest of Our Life, Damn Country, Emotional Traffic, Southern Voice.