Demi Lovato triggers past criticism with new social media move

Demi Lovato lands in controversy once again after viral meme

Demi Lovato appears to be reigniting her viral controversy from the past as she shared latest update on social media.

The 32-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 30, and shared a TikTok video of herself arriving at the frozen yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, in Los Angeles.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker lip-synced to her old viral video from 2021 which ended up becoming a meme.

The 2021 video that Lovato referred to, said, “I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted” at the same eatery.

In the new video however, her review seems to have changed as the camera cuts to a new clip of Lovato dancing around the store as she cherishes her yogurt bowl.

The Disney alum posted another update on TikTok which showed her enjoying the yogurt and she wrote, “‘you look happier’ thanks i finally got the yogurt that i wanted!” over the clip. She also praised the company in the caption, writing, “you make me happy @The Bigg Chill.”

Lovato had some grievances against the yogurt shop four years ago, because she claimed she had an "extremely hard" time finding the yogurt she wants because the options are dominated by sugar-free and "diet foods.”

When the eatery responded that the items on their menu are created with people who are diabetics, vegans and suffering from Celiac disease, in mind.

The Grammy-nominated singer replied that the company should "do better" and "find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs, including eating disorders."