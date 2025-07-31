Prince William shares poignant message while on vacation with Princess Kate

Prince William, who is the founder of United for Wildlife, marks World Rangers Day

Prince William took some time out from his vacation with his wife, Princess Kate, to highlight global conservation efforts.

On July 31, the Prince of Wales marked World Ranger Day by sharing a moving message on Instagram alongside clips from his BBC Earth docuseries Guardians, which celebrates the unsung heroes of wildlife protection.

“Rangers protect more than wildlife – they protect our future,” read the caption of the joint post by the official Prince and Princess of Wales account and United for Wildlife, the wildlife conservation initiative that William founded in 2014.

The message continued, “To mark World Ranger Day, we’re sharing the voices of extraordinary rangers from our Guardians series. Through courage, sacrifice, and deep knowledge of the landscapes they protect, these frontline conservationists are leading a movement for community-driven, transformative change.”

“Each story is a reminder that conservation begins with people – with Rangers at the heart of this. See their stories. Share their powerful message. Stand with those protecting our planet,” the message concluded.

William’s poignant words come amid the annual royal family retreat to Scotland. William, Kate, and their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis — who are currently on school break — joined the rest of the royal family for the summer tradition at Balmoral Castle.