Matthew McConaughey makes big book announcement

Matthew McConaughey has recently surprised his fans with nationwide book tour announcement on social media.

The Interstellar actor turned to Instagram on July 30 and revealed he’s all set for a five-city journey across the United States for his new book promotion, Poets & Prayers including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Los Angeles; California and Austin; Texas.

Matthew’s book, which will be out on September 16 from Crown Publishing, is actually a collection of personal poetry and prayers.

In the caption, the Fool’s Gold actor dished out details about the book tour, writing “More than hope, we need belief. poemsprayers.com for ticket with book purchase.”

Interestingly, fans were ecstatic to hear the tour announcement as one wrote, “totally Awesome… looking forward towards your reading your book.”

Another remarked, “My American soul, congratulations Matthew.”

“Poems & Prayers is more than a book,” said Matthew in a July 30 press statement.

“It’s a memory — a place where we can rediscover what we’ve lost, celebrate what remains and maybe even leave behind what no longer serves us,” said the 55-year-old.

Killer Joe actor pointed out that he has “always relied on logic to make sense of myself and the world.

“I’ve always looked to reason to find the rhyme, the practical to get to the mystical, the choreography to find the dance, the proof to get to the truth and reality to get to the dream,” he added.

Besides Poems & Prayers, Matthew also wrote two books, one was memoir Greenlights in 2020 and the other one was children’s book Just Because released in 2023.