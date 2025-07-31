Scott, Kelley Wolf divorce becomes public drama

Kelley Wolf recent behaviour draws backlash from teenage son

Kelley Wolf’s recent erratic behavior has concerned her teenage son, Jackson, whom she shares with Scott.

The life coach took to Instagram Tuesday to put up a video of her trying to enter the Park City, Utah residence with the aim to collect her money and gather personal items.

She even called the police officers at home because as per her account she was ‘chased down the road’ the last time she attempted to enter the family home.

“I’ve been kicked out of it, haven’t seen my kids in six months, restraining order, you name it,” she told the officers while continuously filming everything. “Two involuntary holds that I have to now prove myself that I did nothing except ask for a divorce.”

However, she ultimately realized that the locks had been changed.

The estranged couple’s 16-year-old son forced to come forward amid the drama commented on his mother’s post.

He wrote, “This is insane mom what are you doing.”

The video clip that upset Jackson also showed Kelley alleging that she had tried “everything humanly possible to retrieve some basic items” and also get money as she claimed to have only $6 left to her name while she slept in the car.

“What I’ve been through is pretty f–king gnarly,” she shared with her social media followers pointing to two involuntary holds since the divorce was filed.

“I have just had enough,” she continued. “I’m sick of sleeping in my car, I’m sick of being treated like I’m crazy.”

For the unversed, Scott and Kelley parted ways after 21 years of marriage.

Kelley made the divorce announcement on Instagram Tuesday, June 10.