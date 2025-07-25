Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving back' to UK this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal's end could encourage the couple to relocate from the US to the UK, especially after the beginning of peace talks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative Netflix deal will not be renewed once it expires in September, reported The Sun.

Ian Pelham, a royal expert, claimed that the Montecito couple's possible loss in the near future could "incentivise" them to "move back" to Harry's home country.

In conversation with Fox News, he said, "They obviously have a lavish lifestyle, and it was always thought that Netflix saw the duo as the jewel in the crown for their platform."

On the other hand, Ian also believes that other platforms might make "counteroffers" if the Sussexes' Netflix deal collapses.

However, it appears quite unlikely for Harry to bring his wife, Meghan and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK due to security concerns.

Following a major legal setback in May 2025, the former working royal gave an interview to the BBC, stating, "I don’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

Harry expressed his sadness for not being able to introduce his kids to their British roots.

But, with King Charles and the Duke of Sussex's aides meeting in London, the reunion between the Sussexes and royals might be on the cards.