King Charles III honours Usman Ali for his work in social mobility

Usman Ali, a renowned diversity and inclusion champion from Bradford, has been knighted by King Charles III for his tireless work in promoting equality, representation, and social mobility.

The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle, where Mr. Ali demonstrated his thoughtfulness by covering the King's hand during their handshake.

According to a spokesperson, Mr Ali was considerate of the King's medical condition, which can cause discomfort and swelling in the hands, and wished to shield him from potential media scrutiny.

During the investiture, Mr Ali expressed his gratitude to King Charles for hosting Ramadan at Windsor Castle earlier this year, saying, "You won the hearts of billions of Muslims worldwide by hosting Ramadan at Windsor Castle this year - and the hearts of your Kingdom by the love you showed to Bradford, our City of Culture 2025."

He also praised the King's response to being heckled by college students, noting, "Your humility and patience touched the nation."

Mr Ali was allowed to bring six family members to the ceremony, double the normal allowance, after writing to the palace to advocate for consideration of family-centric traditions in South Asian communities and for the cause of social mobility.

"For communities like ours, family isn’t just support – it’s survival," Mr Ali said. "This belongs to every child told they didn’t belong, every parent who sacrificed in silence, and every community still waiting to be heard. I stood at Windsor for all of us."

A spokesperson noted that Mr. Ali's recognition is a point of pride for Bradford and a signal that voices from all walks of life can shape Britain's national story. "With his influence spanning justice, diversity, youth, and social mobility, Usman Ali MBE is now seen not only as a Bradford hero, but as a humanitarian voice for multicultural Britain."

He has worked across multiple Ministry of Justice departments, including His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service, probation and prison reform, neurodiversity advocacy, youth justice, public protection, and international civil service inclusion networks.