King Charles' former racing rival Derek 'Tommo' Thompson retires

Legendary Racing Broadcaster and King Charles' former rival Derek 'Tommo' Thompson to retire.

The beloved figure in horse racing and former rival of King Charles, 74, is set to retire form the sport.

Thompson, known both as a presenter and a former amateur jockey, will call his final race at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening, marking the end of a remarkable 60-year career in broadcasting, reported GB News.

Back in 1980, a young Thompson famously beat the then-Prince Charles during a charity flat race at Plumpton. It was Charles' racing debut during his brief time as an amateur jockey, and what could have been his crowning moment was dashed when Thompson surged ahead to win.

'I beat the future King,' Thompson fondly recalled.

Far from holding a grudge, King Charles often laughs about the day with Thompson. Recalling a recent meeting, the broadcaster shared: 'I saw him at Royal Ascot last year and said,' Sorry, Sir. I beat you all those years ago.'

The King reportedly responded with good humour: 'Do not worry. I forgave you.'

But Queen Camilla chimed in with a playful quip: 'But I haven't, Tommo!'

Over the decades, Thompson became one of the most familiar faces and voices in horse racing, having worked with BBC Radio, ITV, Channel 4, and Sky Sports. Tuesday will mark the end of an era as he signs off from his final comment.