King Frederik and Queen Mary wrap up summer getaway

King Frederik and Queen Mary have quietly returned from their private holiday abroad, signaling the end of a brief royal respite.
According to the Danish royal family’s official calendar, their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, took on the role of regent, managing duties until Sunday, 20 July.
Details about the couple’s exact holiday destination remain closely guarded, in keeping with their preference for privacy.
Speculation has suggested they may have enjoyed a serene getaway somewhere in the Mediterranean or Scandinavia, popular choices for the Danish royals seeking both tranquility and security.
Looking ahead, King Frederik and Queen Mary are expected to relocate later this month to their cherished summer residence, Gråsten Palace in southern Denmark.
The palace has long been a favorite retreat for the royal family, known for its beautiful gardens and historic charm.
The return from their holiday marks a transition back into a busy period of official engagements and preparations for the autumn season, with the monarch and consort resuming their full schedule of public duties after a well earned break.
