Justin Bieber leaves fans in awe with adorable throwback video: Watch

Justin Bieber had fans swooning after sharing an adorable video from his childhood.

The Baby hitmaker posted the throwback clip on his official social media accounts including Instagram and TikTok.

The video opens with a young Justin standing in a hallway, bundled up in a puffer jacket and holding a small shovel.

A voice behind the camera greets him, asking, "What are you going to do?" Little Justin replies confidently, "Shovel."

"Shovel what?" the woman asks, prompting another quick response, "Snow."

When she follows up with, "And you’re gonna do the job, are you?" the Never Say Never singer , brimming with cuteness and determination, simply replies, "Mhm!"

The comments section quickly filled with love and adoration with one saying, "what a cutie precious baby [teary eyes emoji]."

Another gushed, writing, "Aww, baby Justin."

"Awwwww it’s been such a journey growing up with him. I’m glad he’s at such a good place [red heart emoji]," a third chimed in.

Meanwhile others commented, "this video and the 'my name is Justin and this is how I drum' video are the cutest ever."

Staunch Beliebers were thrilled to see the 31-year-old pop star sharing moments from his personal life freely again, noting how happy and at peace he seems these days.

Meanwhile, Bieber, known for posting candid photos and videos on his social media, continues to connect with fans and garner attention with blasts from the past.