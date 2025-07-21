Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals Chris Pratt's sweet role in kids bedtime

Katherine Schwarzenegger reflects on lively story time with children

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a glimpse into how her family's night-time routine and how stories play a huge role in it.

Schwarzenegger shares two daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, and son Ford Fitzgerald with husband Chris Pratt.

The New York Times bestselling author and BDA Baby podcast host revealed that her daughters are "getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of story time".

"Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations," Schwarzenegger told People Magazine.

Sharing how Pratt brings energy to the story-telling, the 35-year-old writer explained, "My husband is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it. It's actually really sweet."

She went on to explain that her children's love for story time stemmed from her own childhood, when she enjoyed listening to stories from her parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger recalled saying that they used read to her and her siblings "as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day."

While the family enjoys daily story nights, Schwarzenegger is gearing up to release her third children's book, Kat and Brandy, which was inspired by the horse she rode as a child, as well as the love for the animal that was passed down from her mother.