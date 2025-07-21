Prince Harry finally makes decision about Meghan amid King's olive branch

Prince Harry made a life-changing decision about Meghan Markle after his father, King Charles, agreed to peace talks.

Notably, the monarch and the Duke of Sussex's aides were photographed in London on July 9, as reported by The Mail.

Harry's chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, the Montecito couple's U.K. spokesperson, met the King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, at the Royal Over-Seas League.

The peace summit was dubbed a "good first step" towards reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Now, a royal expert has shed light on Harry's decision to step back from his wife's ventures, such as Netflix. Sky News' Rhiannon Mills believes that the father-of-two 'reset' his direction.

She said, "Of course, so much has happened in the six years since then, but with other headlines this week, I couldn't help but feel like we could be looking at the beginning of a reset for Harry."

Rhiannon claimed that Harry's new team appears to be rebuilding the narrative of old Harry in people's minds.

"It does feel like their new team is tentatively attempting to push the reset button; getting Harry out on more engagements is just one way they hope to focus our minds back onto what he has always done best," the royal commentator shared.