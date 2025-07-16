Princess Charlotte's 'caring' gesture for Princess Kate amid cancer journey

Charlotte joined Kate at the Royal Box at SW19 to watch the Wimbledon men's singles final

Princess Charlotte is being praised for her quiet show of tender loving care toward her mother, Princess Kate after her health battle.

Over the weekend, Charlotte stepped out with her family, including dad Prince William and older brother Prince George, to watch the Wimbledon men’s singles final. But with temperatures soaring high, the 10-year-old princess came prepared with sunglasses and a branded Wimbledon fan.

Seated at the royal box directly under the sun, Charlotte used her fan to cool down her mother in a loving display captured by photographer Karwai Tang.

Early years specialist Sophie David told HELLO! the moment reflected Charlotte’s emotional maturity and strong bond with her mum, especially given Kate’s cancer recovery journey which she recently described as a “rollercoaster.”

“Princess Charlotte fanning her mum at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness,” she said. “Especially after Kate’s recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways.”

The Princess of Wales appeared visibly touched by the gesture as she lovingly locked eyes with her only daughter and flashed her a smile. Although appreciative, Kate told her daughter to stop after a moment, per People magazine.

For the July 13 outing, the entire Wales family — sans 7-year-old Prince Louis — turned heads in coordinating shades of blue.

Though Charlotte wore a cream-coloured dress, she made sure to incorporate the theme into her outfit by adorning her hair with a dainty blue bow.