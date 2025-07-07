Kelly Osbourne shares dad Ozzy's reaction to last performance

Kelly Osbourne pens emotional message after dad Ozzy’s last Black Sabbath Show

Kelly Osbourne honoured her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, and fans in a heartfelt note after his final Black Sabbath performance.

The 40-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram and shared a video on Sunday, July 6.

“I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Kelly began. “Thank you to everyone who came to the show last night, [and] thank you to everybody who was involved in the show last night. You have no idea what it did for my dad.”

The Changes songstress continued, “It was one of the most magical experiences of my entire life, and if I keep talking, I’m probably going to end up crying again. So, that’s all I’ll say for now. Thank you.”

Kelly’s dad, the legendary rockstar, marked his final performance with a celebratory concert, Back to the Beginning, in Birmingham, England.

Ozzy is retiring from performing live because of losing his stamina following a series of ailments.

The Black Sabbath member was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and had to give up touring to focus on his health.