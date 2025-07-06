Ozzy Osbourne’s son recalls sweet beginnings after dad’s ‘final good night’

Jack Osbourne paid a moving tribute to his father Ozzy Osbourne after what is claimed to be the rock icon's final live performance.

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman headlined the Back to the Beginning festival at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham on Saturday, July 5, performing a five-song solo set that marked the end of an era for the Prince of Darkness.

Taking to Instagram, Jack posted a touching throwback video of a younger Ozzy on stage, holding baby Jack’s hand during a show’s closing moments.

"For everything I learned along the way… the final ‘Good night, we love you all’ [rock on emoji]," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Ozzy can be seen guiding his son through the classic show-ending ritual. "Hand in the air," he said. "You put your hand in the air and say, 'Good night!'” the father-son duo then bowed and turned to different direction, repeating the gesture.

The dad asked, "Then what do you say?" to which little Jack grabbed the mic and proudly shouted, "Good night, we love you all!"

The emotional post struck a chord with fans with one follower commenting, "My dad introduced me to ozzy when I was a boy. This night felt very special, Your dad’s a legend."

"Was watching with my kids. tonight was special, the music plays on forever . God bless the osbournes," another shared the parent-kids moment.

In addition to Jack, his sister Kelly Osbourne and mother Sharon Osbourne also supported Ozzy, standing by the family patriarch for his unforgettable farewell performance.