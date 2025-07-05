Oasis reunion tour rocks fans with 'unforgettable' opening night

Liam, Noel Gallagher officially end 16-year feud with a hug on stage

Oasis fans were sent into a state of pure euphoria as the legendary band reunited for the first time in 16 years.

Marking the highly anticipated opening night of their reunion tour, Liam and Noel Gallagher put an end to their decade-long feud as they performed at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

As the concert kicked off, the brothers appeared on stage with their arms around each other. The moment was met with deafening applause as the fans witnessed a historic reunion that many thought would never happen.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter), describing their experiences as "out of this world," with one attendee saying, "This is celestial."

Another declared, "I died and ascended to a new plane," while a third shared, "Goosebumps. That was epic!!! #oasiscardiff #OASISLIVE2025."

The power-packed show also struck an emotional chord with many concertgoers, with several sharing heartfelt stories.

One father-to-be posted, "Took my pregnant wife so our future son could hear some good music."

Another shared, "The birth of my daughter 4 months ago was the best day of my life. Tonight became the second best night of my life. To witness Oasis with my dad and brothers means the world to me. What a night! #Oasis #oasiscardiff."

On the Friday night, the Manchester-born siblings treated fans to iconic tracks such as Acquiesce, Some Might Say, Bring It On Down, and Fade Away, plus a heartfelt acoustic version of Talk Tonight by Noel.

Liam and Noel delivered an unforgettable opening night show for Oasis reunion tour which left the crowd roaring in excitement.