Craig Robinson makes shocking decision about career

Craig Robinson makes shocking decision regarding career

Craig Robinson is set to make a huge career decision after working in Hollywood for three decades.

The comedian, who is best known for his role in The Office as Darryl Philbin, the warehouse foreman at Dunder Mifflin and in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Doug Judy, a charming car thief and recurring frenemy to detective Jake Paralta, announced the end of his comedic profession.

In an Instagram post, Robinson said, "Hey everybody, just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy."

"But not for nothing. It's been an amazing run. Y'all been amazing and wonderful, but I'm following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much, I love you and stay tuned," he added.

The Killing It actor captioned the post, "Life update: I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge. [eye emoji]"

The 53-year-old artist, in another Instagram post, revealed that he is starting a small business. "Big shout out to all my small business owner," he said in the video.

Robinson continued, "Hey, you guys got any advice for me while I try to get my business afloat? Hit a few bumps in the road and I sure would appreciate your guys' tips."

He captioned the second post, "Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things. I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real though any help would be huge."

Aside from his new endeavour, for now Robinson is set to make an appearance at Hollywood Improv on Sunday night for his comedy show. The TicketMaster also suggests that he has five more improv shows scheduled for October 3-5 in San Jose, California.