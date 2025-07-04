Rihanna, A$AP Rocky give rare glimpse into what their son is up to

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA and Riot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s eldest child is already on the road to diversity.

The Umbrella crooner gave rare insight into their family road trip as the pregnant mother and Purple Swag artist prepare the arrival of their third child.

Rihanna took to Instagram July 3 to share a carousal of photos of her boys who were sitting in the back seat in their car seats.

The raw and candid snaps of the little ones showed Riot relaxing in his seat with a pacifier in his mouth.

On the other hand, RZA had large French workbook covering his face.

The book title translated into English read ‘my vacation workbook’ and though it is for kids aged 5 and 6, the 3-year-old could still engage with it.

The 37-year-old captioned the post as, "they so over me on this lil road trip."

The 36-year-old commented on the post, "RZA man learning French [three crying-laughing emojis".

Netizens responded to the Fenty Beauty founder’s post.

One social media user commented, "the Caribbean mothers always wit the workbooks for double ur age [crying emoji] [sic]."

Another internet user user wrote, "Lolll not the cahier de vacances!"

For the unversed, even though the Barbadian R&B singer had kept the gender of the unborn baby under wraps, Rocky hinted at the arrival of a girl when asked by Entertainment Tonight, June 28.